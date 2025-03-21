Express logistics operator FedEx has firmed options for another 10 ATR 72-600 Freighters for delivery between 2027 and 2029.

FedEx is the sole customer so far for the factory-built freighter variant of the ATR twin-turboprop. It placed a 30-unit commitment for the type in 2017 that also included 20 options.

To date, over 20 examples have been delivered and are operated by multiple airlines on contract to FedEx.

Boasting a 9.2t payload, the ATR 72-600F can accommodate industry-standard containers, making it ideal for feeder operations.

“FedEx’s decision to order additional ATR 72-600F underscores their trust in our aircraft’s performance and versatility,” says Alexis Vidal, senior vice-president commercial at ATR.

“Our freighter variant is an essential component of the ATR family, offering significant advantages over traditional passenger-to-freighter conversions.”

ATR had counted the 10 aircraft in its 2024 order total, which it attributed to an undisclosed customer.