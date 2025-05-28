IATA has appointed Singapore Airlines veteran Sheldon Hee as its new regional vice president for the Asia-Pacific region.

Hee’s appointment, effective 1 June, comes more than a year after the retirement of former regional vice president Philip Goh. Following Goh’s retirement in April 2024, North Asia regional lead Xie Xingquan stepped in as the region’s acting regional vice president.

Hee, who is based in Singapore, joins IATA from SIA, where he was the vice president for partnerships and international relations. In his career of 25 years at the airline, he has also held management roles in Singapore, Japan, Switzerland and the UK.

Says Hee: “The region is vast and diverse, with states at different stages of aviation development. I see significant opportunity for the stakeholders across the region to work together to achieve the region’s potential.”

Hee’s appointment comes as IATA prepares to hold its annual general meeting. This year’s edition will take place in Delhi from 1-3 June and is hosted by low-cost operator IndiGo.