Scottish regional carrier Loganair is eyeing the possible use of hybrid-electric aircraft on its UK domestic routes through an agreement with Sweden’s Heart Aerospace.

Under the pact, the pair will “exclusively collaborate” to “establish use-cases” for hybrid-electric aircraft within the carrier’s UK network.

Additionally, the companies plan to lobby the UK and Scottish governments and airport operators to promote the benefits of hybrid-electric propulsion. Loganair will also join Heart Aerospace’s industry advisory board.

Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-30, a 30-seat hybrid-electric aircraft due to enter service in 2028. It will unveil a first full-scale flying demonstrator at an event on 12 September.

The ES-30 should be capable of flying routes of up to 108nm (200km) at full capacity on battery power alone, and up to 215nm using the hybrid range-extender. Routes of 430nm will be achievable on hybrid power if only 25 passengers are carried.

If the ES-30 achieves its range goals, it would be capable of serving some of Loganair’s longest routes, such as Edinburgh in Scotland to Exeter or Southampton in southern England – flights of 313nm and 309nm, respectively, currently flown with Embraer ERJ-145 jets or ATR 72 turboprops.

Loganair has a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Earlier this year it signed an agreement with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions with a view to operating a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Britten-Norman BN2 Islander from Kirkwall by 2027.

