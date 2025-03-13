Rolls-Royce has restarted flight tests of its next-generation ALECSys combustion system, including cold-weather testing in Alaska, as it looks to ensure maturity of the technology.

ALECSys – or Advanced Low Emissions Combustion System – is incorporated into a modified Trent 1000 engine installed on the propulsion specialist’s Boeing 747-200 testbed (N787RR).

Source: Rolls-Royce

ALECSys offers cleaner combustion through improved pre-mixing of fuel and air

Rolls-Royce says the trials are dedicated to “maximising maturity before a future entry into service” but provides no further detail on the programme’s parameters or duration.

However, it confirms the ALECSys “recently successfully completed cold-weather testing out in Fairbanks, Alaska”.

Data from flight-tracking site FlightAware shows the 747 performed two flights from Fairbanks on 4 and 9 March, accumulating a total of 9h 24min, before returning to its Tucson, Arizona base on 11 March.

It had earlier been ferried to Fairbanks on 17 February, and had completed a series of flight tests from Tucson beginning early that month.

ALECSys improves the pre-mixing of fuel and air prior to ignition – delivering a more-complete combustion of the fuel, lowering NOx and particulate emissions.

Rolls-Royce first ran the demonstrator in January 2018, moving to flight tests in late 2022. The ALECSys technology is a key part of the UltraFan engine.

Prior to the ALECSys trials, the 747-200 had been used for flight tests of the Pearl 10X business jet engine for Dassault Aviation’s developmental Falcon 10X.

