Boeing received orders in May for 303 aircraft, while also accelerating 737 production to 38 jets monthly, the fastest pace permitted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Those figures reflect a strong performance last month for the airframer ahead of next week’s Paris air show, the biennial event at which Boeing and Airbus battle to reveal new deals for commercial jets.

The US aircraft manufacturer can thank Doha-based Qatar Airways for a large chunk of its May sales success: on 14 May, Boeing said that airline had ordered 160 widebody jets, including 130 787s and 30 777-9s.

Boeing now says, however, that Qatar’s May order actually comprised 150 widebody jets, not 160, including 120 787s – 10 fewer than previously claimed – and the 30 777-9s.

Asked to explain the difference, Boeing says the 160 figure included 10 787s that Qatar had actually ordered in March and that had been attributed to an unidentified buyer.

Also in May, an unnamed customer or customers ordered seven 787s, bringing Boeing’s total widebody aircraft orders for the month to 157.

Additionally, the company closed orders last month for 146 737 Max, including 119 placed by an unnamed buyer or buyers, 20 ordered by Riyadh’s AviLease and seven ordered by Canadian discounter WestJet.

Boeing’s 303 orders during May were the highest for a single month since June 2023 – including the previous edition of the Paris air show – when it booked orders for 304 jets.

During May, Boeing brought 737 production up to the FAA-mandated cap of 38 jets monthly, it says. Boeing cannot exceed that rate until approved by the regulator but has said it aims to receive that clearance and to further increase 737 output this year.

“We are working to ensure our 737 [production system] is stable, as measured with [indicators] that have been agreed to with the FAA,” Boeing says.

Boeing delivered 45 jets in May, the same number as in the prior month. Those deliveries included 31 737 Max, one 737NG-based P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft, one 767 Freighter, five 777Fs and seven 787s.

The company ended May with 5,943 jets in its backlog, 300 more than at the end of April.