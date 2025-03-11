Boeing in February managed to keep delivering jets at a relatively brisk pace, handing over 44 commercial aircraft during the month, including 32 737s.

That activity roughly matched Boeing’s pace from the prior month and reflects sustained improvement by the company in its ability to get aircraft into customers’ hands.

Boeing’s 44 deliveries included 31 737 Max, one 737NG-based P-8 military surveillance jet, two 767s, three 767-based KC-46 in-flight refuellers, two 777 Freighters and five 787s, Boeing disclosed on 11 March.

The company had delivered 45 jets in January. It has been working this year to hike deliveries following an incredibly difficult 2024 during which shipments slowed significantly amid production-quality problems and a late-year machinists’ strike.

In addition to hiking deliveries, Boeing is working to increase output, particularly of 737s, hoping this year to hit or surpass a production rate of 38 monthly.

Also in February, Boeing landed new deals for 13 aircraft, all of them 737 Max jets, including five jets ordered by lessor BOC Aviation for placement with Dominican Republic carrier AraJet, and eight 737 Max ordered by a customer or customers the airframer declines to identify.

Separately in February, AraJet cancelled its own orders for five 737 Max, choosing instead the lease agreement with BOC. Additionally, an unidentified customer cancelled an order for one 737 Max and US-based air cargo carrier Western Global Airlines axed orders for two 777 Freighters.

Boeing ended February with 5,528 aircraft in its backlog – including 4,282 737 Max – down from 5,554 at the end of January.