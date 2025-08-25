Boeing recently flew out of Moses Lake the last 737 Max among a specific group of 450 jets it started accumulating upon the type’s 2019 grounding, marking another milestone along the narrowbody aircraft programme’s recovery.

“Teammates gathered to watch the final storage 737 Max depart Moses Lake, Washington, in mid-August, closing a key chapter in the 737’s history and showing the single-aisle airplane programme’s progress,” says a 25 August internal company report from Boeing News Now.

“With this departure, all 737 Max airplanes stored beginning in 2019 have been reactivated for delivery – marking the beginning of the end for 737 Max storage operations, a six-year effort involving more than 450 737 Max airplanes,” it adds.

Boeing began accumulating stored jets amid the grounding. But the inventory swelled and deliveries stalled due to factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tension with China and Boeing’s need to complete rework to address quality problems, including with 737 Max aft-pressure bulkheads.

Of the once-450-strong stockpile of undelivered jets, some 200 had been stored at sites in San Antonio (Texas), Victorville (California) and the Puget Sound region. Boeing had already removed all stored jets at those sites, but had not, until this month, cleared the last stockpiled 737 Max from Moses Lake, the Boeing article says.

The last aircraft to leave that site has line number 7813, it adds.

That Max 8 first flew in November 2019 and is scheduled for delivery this year to Air China, according to fleet data provider Cirium.

Asked to comment, Boeing refers to a statement made by chief financial officer Brian West in late July. West said Boeing ended the second quarter still holding 20 737 Max 8s from the original 450, all of them pending delivery to Chinese customers. He said Boeing expected “to complete the rework on these airplanes and shut down the shadow factory in the third quarter.”

Shadow factory is what Boeing calls facilities at which it completes rework.

The company continues using the Moses Lake site for other purposes related to the 737 Max programme, the 25 August article notes.

“The Moses Lake team will now turn to other projects, including preparing 737-7s and 737-10s for delivery once they are certified, as well as serving as additional capacity for the 737 programme,” it says.

Boeing recently said it expects the Federal Aviation Administration will certificate the Max 7 and Max 10 in 2026, following years of delays.

CFO West also said Boeing this year plans to complete shadow factory rework on 787s in its inventory.

Headline updated on 25 August to specify that Boeing moved the final “stored” 737 Max from Moses Lake.