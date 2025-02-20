Boeing’s chief executive says the 737 Max’s supply chain is now “in good shape” and that the company will soon be ready to request further rate jumps from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA has prohibited Boeing from producing more than 38 737s monthly since early last year, when it implemented the cap in response to quality problems that led to the in-flight blow-out of a 737 Max 9’s mid-cabin door plug.

Boeing does not disclose actual 737 production rates but its output has for several years been far less than 38 monthly, due to factors including lingering supply chain troubles and labour shortages.

But during a 20 February investor conference hosted by Barclays, chief executive Kelly Ortberg says those supplier troubles are much improved.

“Supply chain on the 737 is in good shape… I feel like we are headed in the right direction,” he says. “We don’t have any supply chain constraints that are going to keep us from ramping up to 38 per month.”

Boeing intends to hit rate 38 on the 737 this year, and to remain at there until logging “two to three months of stability”. The company will then “go to the FAA and ask for the rate increase”, Ortberg says.

Boeing will need to complete a “capstone review” with the regulator to demonstrate its readiness to further accelerate output, he adds.

Ortberg also clarifies that the company is working to achieve the 777-9’s certification from the Federal Aviation Administration “towards the end of this year, early next year”.

Boeing in January said it expects to begin delivering the long-delayed type in 2026.