Boeing stemmed its financial losses and cash outflow in the first quarter of 2025 thanks to delivering more aircraft, posting a $31 million loss for the period.

That result marks a notable improvement, as Boeing had lost $3.9 billion in the prior quarter and lost $355 million in the same quarter of 2024.

“Our company is moving in the right direction as we start to see improved operational performance across our businesses from our ongoing focus on safety and quality,” Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg said on 23 April, when Boeing disclosed its first-quarter financial results. “We continue to execute our plan, are seeing early positive results and remain committed to making the fundamental changes needed to fully recover the company’s performance while navigating the current environment.”

Boeing generated $19.5 billion in revenue during the first quarter, up 18% year on year, and burned through $2.3 billion in cash, down from $3.9 billion burned during the prior-year period.

The company has not yet said how new US tariffs and the global trade war are affecting its business but executives could disclose more details during an earnings call scheduled for later on 23 April.

The Boeing Commercial Airplanes division posted a $537 million first-quarter operating loss, less than half its loss in the same period of 2024, and generated $8.1 billion in revenue, a 75% year-on-year bump.

It delivered 130 aircraft during the first three months of this year, up from 83 deliveries in the same three months of 2024.

Boeing says it still intends to increase 737 production to a rate of 38 jets monthly this year. The Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited Boeing from increasing 737 production beyond rate 38, but the company intends this year to ask the FAA to increase the cap to 42 737s monthly, according to a message from Ortberg to Boeing employees.

The company is also working to “stabilise” 787 production at five aircraft monthly and aims to bring that programme to a seven-monthly production rate before year-end. Additionally, Boeing still anticipates delivering its first 777-9 in 2026, it says.

Boeing Global Services, the company’s aftermarket services arm, turned a $943 million first-quarter operating profit, up 3% year on year. Boeing Defense, Space & Security’s first-quarter operating profit came in at $155 million, also a 3% year-on-year bump.