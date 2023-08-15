Boom Supersonic has hired a Boeing propulsion veteran to lead development of the engine for its conceptual supersonic airliner and says it intends initially to produce the powerplants in Jupiter, Florida.

Former Boeing executive Scott Powell has joined Boom as senior vice-president of the Symphony engine programme, the company says on 15 August. Boom calls Powell an expert in propulsion programme management who has experience leading large aerospace projects.

“Adding Scott’s leadership and experience overseeing certifications for a wide range of civil and military propulsion systems only further strengthens our path forward with Symphony,” says Boom chief executive Blake Scholl. “We’ve made significant design progress on Symphony.”

Powell is managing Boom’s “development, industrialisation, certification and integration of Symphony”, the 35,000lb (156kN)-thrust air-cooled turbine Boom is developing for a Mach 1.7 passenger aircraft called Overture.

Much about Boom’s engine development plan remains unknown, as does the business case for supersonic passenger aircraft.

Boom intends to have Overture certificated in 2029. Its latest designs have the jet carrying four Symphony engines, two each mounted under each wing.

Powell joins Boom after working nearly 40 years at Boeing, where he most recently led engineering integration for an ongoing military project to equip B-52 bombers with new engines, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier, Powell led fuel and propulsion engineering for Boeing’s KC-46 military tanker programme and managed 787-9 and 787-10 propulsion work. Powell also managed propulsion projects for Boeing’s Sonic Cruiser supersonic airliner development programme and for two fighter aircraft concepts.

“Powell brings nearly four decades of propulsion leadership and expertise in propulsion programme management, mitigating and developing solutions for complex programme risks and leading large product organisations and integrated product teams,” Boom says. “He has extensive experience working with top-tier suppliers and engine manufacturers, and is an expert in certifications.”

Also on 15 August, Boom said it “identified Jupiter, Florida as the base for initial production” of its Symphony engine. Jupiter is home to Florida Turbine Technologies, a Kratos Defense & Security Solutions business helping design the Symphony engine.

“Boom has an expanded partnership with [Florida Turbine] to assemble the initial production units for ground test, flight test and certification,” Boom says. “Boom will leverage [Florida Turbine’s] considerable experience with supersonic engines, ensuring seamless continuity as Symphony transitions from design to production.”

Neither Boom nor Kratos responded to requests for more information about the development of Symphony.

On 15 August, Scholl said Boom has “made significant design progress on Symphony”.

But details are scarce.

The company in December 2022 revealed its plan to develop the powerplant. Prior to then, Rolls-Royce had been assisting Boom with some engine work. But R-R backed out in 2022. Other established engine makers also expressed disinterest in Boom’s project, with some saying they are focused on developing more-efficient powerplants. Supersonic jets emit more carbon per passenger than subsonic jets.

In addition to FTT, Boom is developing Symphony with maintenance support from StandardAero and additive-manufacturing consulting from GE Aerospace.

Boom has also yet to complete first flight of its supersonic demonstrator XB-1, which it developed in support of the Overture effort. The company revealed the XB-1 demonstrator in October 2020, saying at the time that the jet would make first flight in 2021.

Overture is to carry 64-80 passengers and have 4,250nm (7,871km) of range. Boom intends to produce the aircraft at a facility in Greensboro, North Carolina.