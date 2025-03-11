Embraer aims to significantly expand its civilian aerospace presence in Poland, saying it is considering establishing an E-Jet E2 landing gear overhaul site and an E190 passenger-to-freighter conversion line in the country.

The Brazilian company disclosed the plans on 11 March, also saying it wants to create a manufacturing site in Poland for its KC-390 heavy-lift military aircraft.

Embraer’s chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto is visiting Poland this week, seeking to enlist partners to assist with “manufacturing, final assembly, maintenance and repair, passenger-to-freight conversions, research and development and [electric air taxis]”, the company says.

“We are committed to expanding our industrial engagement together with Polish partners,” Gomes Neto says. “Embraer plans to help develop the capabilities and skills that will drive the Polish aerospace sector to the next stage of success.”

Embraer already has a strong presence in the country. LOT Polish Airlines is a top E-Jet customer and several Polish firms supply E-Jet components, including seats, auxiliary power units and engine components – work Embraer says is worth $30 million annually.

“In commercial aviation, Embraer is ramping up production and actively seeking to turbocharge its supply chain in Poland,” the company adds.

It estimates its ambitions could generate $3 billion in value in Poland over ten years, including $2 billion from new commercial aviation work and $1 billion from its envisioned KC-390 work.

Also on 11 March, Embraer said it has agreed to collaborate “on new aircraft technologies and materials” with Lukasiewicz-Institute of Aviation, a Warsaw research organisation that provides aerospace design and testing services and research related to composite structures, aerospace systems and metal processing.

Embraer says the deal with Lukasiewicz will involve research into “materials, future flight technologies, aeronautical design and future maintenance processes”, with CEO Gomes Neto describing the partnership as “a key part of our plan to deepen or 25-year engagement with the Polish aerospace ecosystem”.