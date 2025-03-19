Brazilian manufacturer Embraer has revealed the existence of a technology demonstration programme under which it and partners are developing and testing a composite wing and a “flying” laboratory.

Embraer on 19 March said it “has successfully completed the initial structural fatigue tests of the wing that will be used in its New Technologies Demonstration Platform (NTDP)”.

It also released a rendering of what appears to be a small test aircraft. The aircraft has two props mounted on each wing and a U-tail.

The NTDP has not seemingly been mentioned previously by the Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil-based manufacturer.

While now disclosing the programme, Embraer has released little information about it.

But the company says NTDP aligns with a broader effort led by Embraer head of engineering and technology Luis Carlos Affonso to understand technological possibilities before the company commits to a new-aircraft development programme.

Embraer says the wing demonstrator is made from composite material using “new production techniques”.

For the structural fatigue tests, Embraer, working with partner ASC Aviation, subjected the wing “to progressive loads that exceeded more than 200% of the expected limit”.

“The first phase of this project involves the development of unprecedented processes and methods to support analysis in ground-test benches,” Embraer says. “The test validated innovative processes, methodologies and new materials.”

“The next steps include manufacturing the flying laboratory’s fuselage and empennage,” it adds.

Embraer is completing the studies with funding assistance from Brazil’s agency of science, technology and innovation, and from Brazilian economic development agency Finep.

The work focuses on “research and development” of technologies deemed to have low and medium readiness levels.

The company declines to immediately provide more details about the project.

In November 2024, chief engineer Affonso said several technology development efforts were underway at Embraer, including those focused on airframes, reduced emissions, autonomy, AI and data science, passenger experience and Industry 4.0 (jargon meaning digital-backed manufacturing techniques).

“We are putting even more money this year in those technologies – the six innovation verticals – to enable Embraer to do a product in the future,” Embraer chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto added at the time. “We are really investing in new technologies to keep our readiness for a new product.”

Embraer has left its options open.

The company has been studying potential development of a new narrowbody passenger jet that would take on products from Airbus and Boeing, and new business jets.

It has also been evaluating a future family of aircraft called Energia that would be powered by hydrogen and hybrid-electric propulsion.