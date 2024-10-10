Embraer’s E190 Freighter has been certificated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Brazilian airframer disclosed on 10 October that the E190F, as well as the type’s cargo loading system, had been “fully certified” last month by the FAA.

”We are excited to enter this market, filling a gap that has evolved in the market to meet the growing demand globally for faster deliveries, not just to metro areas but to all regions,” says Martyn Holmes, chief commercial officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Embraer launched the P2F programme, which also includes an E195 Freighter, in 2022 as the company moved to ”meet the changing demands of e-commerce and modern trade, which require fast deliveries and decentralised operations driving the demand for faster delivery of shipments to regional markets”. The programme also extends the lifespan of Embraer’s ageing E190 family of jets.

The E190F was unveiled in Sao Jose dos Campos during an employees-only ceremony in November 2023, achieved first flight in April and publicly appeared in July at the Farnborough air show.

The type received certification in July from Brazil’s aviation regulator, ANAC.

Combining cargo capacity under the floor and on the main deck, the E190F’s maximum structural payload is 13,500kg (29,762lb). The larger E195F will have a payload of 14,300kg.