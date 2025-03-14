Boeing has named veteran company engineer Don Ruhmann as chief aerospace safety officer, succeeding Michael Delaney in the role.

“Ruhmann will be responsible for strengthening Boeing’s safety culture and safety practices, furthering efforts to accelerate and mature the Safety Management System across the company and continuing work with the industry to bolster the aviation safety ecosystem,” Boeing said on 14 March.

Since joining Boeing in 1989, Ruhmann has held several senior leadership positions at the company, most recently being vice-president of airplane development at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

In that job, Ruhmann “led design and certification work for the newest members of the 737 Max family and the new 777-9”, Boeing says.

Previously, Ruhmann had held engineering roles attached to Boeing’s 777 and 787 programmes.

In February, Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg told employees that Delaney intended to retire this year.

Delaney had been chief aerospace safety officer since Boeing created the role in 2021, part of its efforts to heighten its safety commitment in the wake of two 737 Max crashes.

“Delaney will serve in an advisory role to assist the transition over the next several months,” Boeing says. He also becomes a member of Boeing’s executive council and reports to Ortberg.