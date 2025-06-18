Eve Air Mobility is adding to its already-extensive tentative orderbook, securing from US start-up Future Flight Global a letter of intent (LOI) to purchase up to 54 electric air taxis.

The companies disclosed the deal on 18 June at the Paris air show, with Washington, DC-based Future Flight Global signalling its intention to deploy a fleet of Eve air taxis in Brazil and the USA.

Eve notes that the deal boosts its backlog of LOIs ”ranging from global carriers to regional airlines to urban transportation-focused entities such as Future Flight Global”.

Megha Bhatia, Eve’s chief commercial officer, says that the deal lays the groundwork for “substantial future orders” as Future Flight Global expands its envisioned fleet of air taxis.

Earlier during the Paris air show, Eve unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its piloted, four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and also identified planned launch customer Revo, a Brazilian helicopter operator based in Sao Paulo.

Embraer-backed Eve holds tentative orders for more than 2,000 units of its yet-to-be-certificated air taxi.