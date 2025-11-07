Wichita-based manufacturer expects first delivery of twin-turbofan aircraft before year-end following completion of certification flight test programme totalling more than 1,000 hours

The Federal Aviation Administration on 5 November certificated Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation Ascend, an updated variant of the Wichita manufacturer’s 12-passenger midsize Citation Excel.

The company expects the first Ascend, powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D turbofans, will enter service before year-end, it says on 6 November.

“The aircraft boasts an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and luxurious flat-floor cabin, giving customers versatility and flexibility to accomplish their mission,” Textron says. “Two flight test articles completed more than 1,000 flight hours and numerous certification tests to achieve FAA certification.”

The jet has a 441kt (817km/h) maximum speed, range of 1,940nm (3,593km) and a 408kg (900lb) full-fuel payload.

Textron equipped it with Garmin’s G5000 avionic package, three 14in cockpit displays, a synthetic vision system and autothrottle technology.

Cessna has delivered more than 1,000 aircraft in the Excel family since 2000.

Textron launched development of the Ascend in 2023 and the first production-conforming variant completed its maiden flight in 2024.