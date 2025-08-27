Savannah-based manufacturer aims to deliver 13 of the large-cabin, ultra-long range business jets by year-end, with initial deliveries targeting existing G650 customers

Business jet maker Gulfstream has completed the first customer delivery of its recently certificated large-cabin, ultra-long range G800.

The Savannah-based aircraft manufacturer disclosed the milestone on 27 August but does not specify the customer’s name.

The US Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency certificated the G800 on 16 April.

“The G800 is entering service with extraordinary programme maturity, just like the Gulfstream G700 before it. We look forward to customers around the world experiencing the aircraft’s remarkable capabilities and cabin comfort,” says Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “We have seen astounding demand for the G800, and the entire Gulfstream team is excited to begin making deliveries to our customers”.

The just-delivered jet had been outfitted at Gulfstream’s completions facility in Appleton, Wisconsin.

In July, Phebe Novakovic, chief executive of Gulfstream parent General Dynamics, said the first G800 delivery would happen in the third quarter and that Gulfstream aims to deliver 13 G800s this year.

The first 20 G800 are due for delivery to customers that now own G650s, which Gulfstream stopped producing this year and which the company designed the G800 to replace, she added.

Gulfstream had faced significant delays in bringing its two new flagships – the 7,750nm (14,300km)-range G700 and 8,200nm-range G800 – through certification.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the G700 in March 2024.