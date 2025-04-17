Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air has received its first Embraer 195-E2 just days after Mongolia’s civil aviation regulator approved type certificates for both the E190-E2 and E195-E2.

Hunnu Air, which has operated first-generation E190s since 2019, received the E195-E2 from Florida aircraft lessor Azorra, Embraer said on 17 April.

Azorra says the jet is the first of two E195-E2s in its order book that will be operated by Hunnu Air.

“The E195-E2 is the perfect extension as we meet growing demand for air travel across Mongolia and beyond,” says Hunnu Air chief executive Munkhjargal Purevjal.

The CEO says the new-generation E-Jets will allow Hunnu Air to increase capacity to tourist destinations like Phu Quoc in Vietnam and Haikou and Sanya in China, and also to expand more broadly in China, India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

“The E195-E2 delivered from Azorra’s firm order book with Embraer will support Hunnu Air as it grows its fleet and expands its route network to key destinations across Asia-Pacific, offering greater capacity and longer-range capability,” adds Azorra.

Hunnu Air’s E195-E2 is the first of the E-Jet E2 aircraft series to be delivered to a Mongolian airline.

On 15 April, Embraer said Mongolia’s aviation regulatory had granted type acceptance certificates for the E190-E2 and E195-E2.

Hunnu Air also operates two ATR turboprops, two first-generation E190s and a single Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, according to Cirium data.

Embraer’s presence in Mongolia dates to 2018 when Aero Mongolia began flying an ERJ-145.

Azorra holds unfilled orders for 12 E195-E2s, according to airline fleet analytics provider Cirium.