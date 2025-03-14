Swiss aircraft developer Pilatus has revealed an updated version of its PC-12 called the PC-12 Pro, an aircraft with new Garmin touchscreen avionics, auto-land capability, flight-control safety updates and a refreshed cabin.

The company revealed the PC-12 Pro on 14 March, with Pilatus vice-president of business aviation Andre Zimmermann calling the aircraft “the most progressive, proven and professional PC-12 ever”.

The company developed the type behind the scenes but has already received regulatory approvals.

“The PC-12 Pro is certified by EASA and FAA. And the aircraft is available. We are very happy with the pre-orders that are already booked,” Zimmermann adds, citing a $6.8 million “average” purchase price.

The most-notable changes to the venerable business and private aircraft, powered by a single Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 turboprop, are in the cockpit.

While Honeywell supplies avionics for the previous PC-12 NGX model – introduced in 2019 – Pilatus shifted with the PC-12 Pro to a version of Garmin’s G3000 avionics suite.

“We dramatically changed the cockpit – new displays, amazing resolutions,” Zimmerman says, adding that the G3000 package is “not off the shelf” but rather “directly tailored to the PC-12 Pro”.

Shifting to Garmin means the aircraft has “completely new software, different architectures, much faster data processors, higher-resolution displays and an enhanced turbulent-tolerant graphical interface”, says Matthew Hartkop, Garmin’s lead for experimental test flights.

As part of the cockpit update, Pilatus gave the PC-12 Pro a “new auto-throttle system [that] is linked to flight envelope protection,” says Pilatus head of engineering and deputy CEO Bruno Cervia. “The [system] monitors both over- and under-speed, even with autopilot engaged, to make sure there is always continuous safe flight”.

Garmin’s auto-land feature is also available on the PC-12 Pro. That system recognises “if the pilot is incapacitated and automatically selects the safest airport to land”, Cervia adds.

Pilots are now presented with three 14in main touchscreen displays that have “hand stabilisation” technology intended to ensure precise control even during turbulence. Both pilots and co-pilots can manipulate their screens independently.

The system also includes two 7in displays mounted on the centre pedestal, and a “cursor control devise” – a mouse, essentially – that lets pilots work the avionics without touching the screens.

Pilatus also gave the PC-12 Pro new yokes that are similar to those found on its light PC-24 business jet.

Additionally, it refreshed the PC-12 Pro’s cabin to include “natural wool” carpet, new cabinet designs and “improved storage capacity”, says Pilatus director for product management Flavia Vianna.

The PC-12 Pro cruises at up to 290kt (537km/h) and has a 30,000ft altitude ceiling and maximum range of 1,830nm (3,389km).