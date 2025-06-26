UK competition regulators are reviewing potential concerns posed by Boeing’s planned acquisition of supplier Spirit AeroSystems but have yet to launch a formal investigation.

The country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on 26 June it has started evaluating the planned deal to determine if it “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom”.

Additionally, the agency has begun accepting public comments about the acquisition and will continue doing so through 15 July 2025.

“CMA has not yet launched its formal investigation into this transaction. This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process,” the agency adds.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it aims to close the Spirit deal by mid-year but has not been more specific.

But the acquisition poses significant implications for the UK and has sparked concern among trade unions.

Spirit’s UK operations include its Prestwick, Scotland site, where it produces wing components for Airbus A320neos, A350s and Boeing 767s. It also operates the former Short Brothers facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it manufactures A220 wings and horizontal stabilisers and fuselage sections for Bombardier business jets.

As part of the planned Boeing-Spirit deal, Airbus has agreed to acquire Spirit’s Airbus programme work in Belfast and Prestwick.

But the future of Spirit’s non-Airbus work at both sites is unclear. Spirit has said it is seeking a third-party buyer for the Belfast facility, and Bombardier has expressed at least some interest. But if no buyer emerges, the facility stands to pass to Boeing.

The GMB, which along with fellow union Unite, represents workers at the Belfast site, has expressed concern about the facility becoming part of Boeing.

In April, GMB representatives met with UK industry minister Sarah Jones and Tonia Antoniazzi, chair of the Northern Ireland Select Committee, to press for assurances on the site’s future.