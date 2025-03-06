Flight training provider US Aviation Academy has agreed to acquire 38 aircraft from Italian manufacturer Tecnam, including singe-prop P2010s and twin-engined P2006Ts.

Tecnam disclosed the deal on 6 March, saying Texas-based US Aviation Academy also secured options to acquire a further 52 aircraft in 2026 and 2027.

The Italian manufacturer intends to deliver the first 38 aircraft to the Texas flight school through the first quarter of next year.

The deal marks a major win for Tecnam and significant commitment for US Aviation Academy, which already operates more than 175 aircraft at various training sites.

The agreement initially comprises 38 P2010s and P2006Ts, though Tecnam does not disclose a breakdown by type.

P2010s are powered by single 180hp (134kW) Lycoming IO-360 piston engines. The four-seater cruises at up to 140kt (259km/h) and have 720nm (1,333km) of range.

Tecnam’s P2006T also has four seats, but power comes from twin Rotax 912S3 piston engines, each putting off 100hp. The P2006T has 1,100nm of range and can cruise at 145kts.