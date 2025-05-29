The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has warned of “challenging times” ahead for the region’s operators, even as it sees growth in passenger and cargo demand.

In traffic results for April, the association found that despite weaker economic conditions and “persistent trade frictions”, international passenger and air cargo markets continued to improve.

AAPA director general Subhas Menon states: “The sustained recovery in international tourist arrivals, bolstered by continued route network expansions, reflects the resilience of travel markets.”

However, he warned that the softening economic conditions “may signal” more headwinds ahead for Asian operators.

“This will place further strain on already thin profit margins in the airline industry. Overall, the region’s carriers remain vigilant, actively monitoring market developments and ready to adapt swiftly to evolving conditions,” Menon states.

The region’s operators carried 31.3 million international passengers in April, up 10.5% year on year.

RPKs for the month rose 12.6% on the back long-haul travel growth, and outpacing an 11.7% rise in capacity.

Air cargo demand, measured in freight-tonne kilometres, were up 4.9%, despite “uncertainties over tariff disputes”, the AAPA notes. It attributes the rise to “the advance loading of shipments on selected routes and the rerouting of goods to alternative gateways”.