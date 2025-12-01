The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines will get a new director general, with Subhas Menon to step down from the top job after leading the grouping through a pivotal six years.

Menon, a former Singapore Airlines executive, joined the AAPA in 2020 during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, when the region’s airlines were reeling from government travel restrictions meant to control the spread of the virus.

He will be succeeded by Wong Hong, an industry veteran with experience at Delta Air Lines and Singapore Airlines. Wong’s most recent role was as Delta’s president for China.

During the pandemic, Menon was a staunch advocate for reopening air travel safely through a reliance on testing and vaccinations.

He also oversaw the growth of the AAPA to 18 member airlines. His tenure with AAPA saw key carriers such as Air India, Vietnam Airlines, Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways join the grouping. AAPA also signed up its first low-cost carrier, Indonesia’s Lion Air.

Under Menon the AAPA increasingly focused on sustainability. He consistently called on governments and industry to support the development of sustainable aviation fuel in the region.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as AAPA director general, and I am grateful for the trust and collaboration of our member airlines over the past six years,” says Menon.

“With Asia-Pacific as the world’s largest aviation market, I am confident that AAPA will continue to thrive under Mr. Wong Hong’s leadership as the Association navigates a rapidly evolving aviation landscape.”