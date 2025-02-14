Air India’s plans to retrofit its older Boeing 777s with new cabin products has hit a snag after the airline disclosed “production constraints” with its seat suppliers.

The cabin upgrades for its older widebodies, which also include 787s, was slated to commence in early 2025. While the first 787 will begin its retrofit in April, Air India states that the 777 retrofit will now commence in early 2026.

“In the meantime, Air India is taking the opportunity to refresh as many other elements of the 777 interiors as feasible during 2025, ahead of the full retrofit program,” the Star Alliance operator states.

The widebody retrofit programme – first announced in September 2024 – will see new seats and entertainment systems installed on 40 787 and 777s.

The first retrofitted 787 will enter service in October this year. Air India will then induct 2-3 787s a month to undergo upgrade works.

The delays in cabin upgrades will impact Air India’s operating schedules this year: the airline says it is suspending flights between Mumbai and Melbourne between 30 March and 13 September. The airline will also suspend flights indefinitely between Kochi and London Gatwick as a result of the delays.

Airline chief Campbell Wilson, who spoke to Reuters on 13 February, said that the carrier is facing delays “from pretty much every supplier”, with delays stretching as long as 18 months.

Campbell also told Reuters that the airline is holding off fresh orders for Boeing aircraft until the airframer clears its backlog.

Air India ordered 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 Boeing aircraft in 2023 as part of plans to upgrade its aging fleet. It holds options for 70 more Boeing jets, comprising 50 737 Max jets and 20 787s.