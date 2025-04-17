Air New Zealand’s has received its first retrofitted Boeing 787-9, and will return it to commercial operations in mid-May.

The aircraft (ZK-NZH) will feature the airline’s new Business Premier Luxe class with a suite-like product, alongside redesigned cabins in business, premium economy and economy class. It will seat 272 passengers, a lower seat count than Air New Zealand’s other 787s.

Retrofit works on the first aircraft took place in Singapore at ST Engineering’s airframe MRO facility, and spanned over six months.

A second 787 is already in Singapore undergoing cabin upgrading. Air New Zealand expects to complete retrofit works on its fleet of 14 787s by the end of 2026.

Air New Zealand commercial chief Jeremy O’Brien says “[The aircraft] will undergo final preparations including testing of its new inflight entertainment system, and a full crew ground trial to rehearse onboard service before welcoming customers on board for the first time in mid-May.”

The airline previously said the first retrofitted 787 will likely operate Auckland-Vancouver flights after its return to service, as well as to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

Air New Zealand has tapped on ZIM Aircraft Seating for economy and premium economy, while Safran will be manufacturing seats for business class.

The cabin refresh programme forms part of a significant NZ$3.5 billion ($2.07 billion) investment the Star Alliance carrier announced in 2023, covering fleet, interiors and marketing.