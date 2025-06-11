Air New Zealand will be the second international carrier to operate from the forthcoming Western Sydney International (WSI) airport, after signing an agreement with airport operators on 11 June.

The Star Alliance operator is looking to begin operating to the airport from mid-2027, starting with flights from its Auckland hub.

The under-construction WSI airport is the Australian city’s second international gateway, and is slated to be operational in late-2026.

When operational, the single-runway airport, which is intended for round-the-clock operations with no curfew, will be able to handle up to 10 million passengers a year.

Air New Zealand will continue to operate to Sydney’s Kingford Smith airport, which is the city’s main international gateway.

Airline chief Greg Foran states: “Western Sydney International represents an exciting step forward for aviation in Australia, and we’re delighted to be the first trans-Tasman carrier to signal our intent to operate there as we continue to grow. It’s a great opportunity to grow our network and better serve the rapidly expanding Western Sydney region.”

In August 2024, Singapore Airlines became the first international carrier to commit to operating at WSI, following the firming up of a commercial agreement for future operations.

National carrier Qantas and its low-cost unit Jetstar will also open an operating base at the airport for domestic flights.

The news follows the completion of major construction works at WSI on 11 June. WSI says the fit-out of the terminal’s retail precinct and airline lounges “will take place closer to the airport’s opening as commercial tenders and final contracts continue to progress over the months ahead”.