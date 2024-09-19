AirAsia and Airbus have entered a memorandum of understanding to explore initiatives that will reduce aviation’s carbon emissions in Southeast Asia.

The MOU will see the companies work together to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using alternative feedstocks.

The two will also explore more efficient air traffic management and assess the possible application of learnings from the Single European Sky Air Traffic Management (SESAR) project for Southeast Asia.

“AirAsia will be a key partner of Airbus in [Southeast Asia] to test the feasibility of SAF output developed using alternative feedstock and technologies, as well as ground-breaking ATM initiatives supported by Airbus’ innovation teams,” says Yap Mun Ching, the chief sustainability officer of AirAsia parent Capital A.

The MOU signing, which took place at the Bali air show on 19 September, comes after Capital A chief executive Tony Fernandes stressed the group’s commitment to sustainability, stating that improvements in air traffic management, pushback, and taxiing can help the sector save fuel.

Sustainability was a theme at the inaugural Bali air show, with various feedstocks, such as cooking oil and palm oil, discussed in relation to the production of SAF.

Indonesian officials feel that Indonesia, with its vast agricultural resources, is well placed to be a regional leader in SAF production.

A key consideration of the Indonesia government, however, is that the production of SAF should not impact the production of food.