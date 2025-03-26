AirAsia Aviation Group is undertaking a network “optimisation”, which will see it launch more than 30 new routes this year and tap into transit traffic opportunities.

The move comes as the low-cost airline group – with units in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Cambodia – targets full capacity recovery this year, with a focus on “balancing growth with profitability”.

AirAsia, which is in the process of being acquired by sister unit AirAsia X, says it will be focused on “enhancing cost leadership, optimising network and flight frequencies, and improving operational performance across key markets”.

“These efforts aim to support growth in high-demand destinations such as India, China, and throughout Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” the group adds.

In recent weeks, the group has announced a series of new routes, including flying to Darwin from Kuala Lumpur and Denpasar Bali. In the coming months, AirAsia also expects to raise frequencies across “high demand routes”.

AirAsia executives on 25 March told local media that Central Asia would be another area of focus, given the operational success of its Kazakhstan flights. AirAsia commercial chief Amanda Woo is reported as saying that airline group is looking to launch flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

AirAsia is also looking to grow its share of transit traffic: according to group chief Bo Lingam, transit traffic increased in 2024, and the airline is targeting transit passengers to make up about 10% of its total traffic this year.

Lingam says the bulk of transit traffic will pass through its two largest hubs of Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, which currently handle about 95% of transit traffic.

He adds: “Our network strategy will prioritise strategic, demand-driven connectivity across Asia. With over 30 new routes and increased frequencies on our most popular services, we are responding directly to market demand and [transit] opportunities.”

By the end of the year, AirAsia expects to fully restore operating capacity, with a fleet of 234 Airbus narrowbodies across its five units.