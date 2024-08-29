Malaysia’s AirAsia X expects to fully reactivate its fleet of 18 Airbus A330s by the end of the year, clearing what it calls a “final hurdle” for network expansion.

The medium-haul, low-cost carrier is also in the process of firming up the lease of a sole A330, which will enter its fleet in early 2025.

The fleet forecast comes as AirAsia X remained in the black for the quarter ended 30 June, though it felt the impact of rising operating costs.

AirAsia X posted a positive EBITDA of MYR58.4 million ($13.4 million) for the quarter, down more than 40% year on year, while net profit stood at MYR4.8 million, against MYR5.5 million the year before.

AirAsia X reported a 30% jump in revenue to MYR669 million during a “traditionally weaker” quarter, as the airline ramped up operations and grew its network. Passenger volume rose 42% to more than 880,000, while capacity was increased by 30%.

Still, that was offset by a rise in operating costs, particularly with fuel up 43% and staff costs up 26%. Maintenance costs also increased slightly, due to more aircraft in operation.

AirAsia X says it is looking at growing across more regions – including to “unique markets” – as well as rebuilding capacity into its core markets.

Its Mainland China operations are showing “encouraging” results, with the airline set to launch flights to Chongqing – its seventh destination in the country.

The airline’s high-profile foray into Central Asia – with flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan – is also “thriving”, says airline chief Benyamin Ismail, who points to passenger load factors hovering at around 90% since the route’s launch in March.

AirAsia X is in the process of acquiring its sister carrier AirAsia, a move, due to complete by year-end, that will see operations folded into a single brand.