Japan’s All Nippon Airways has unveiled a new business class product for its Boeing 787-9s, which it has developed in partnership with French manufacturer Safran Seats and British design company Acumen.

‘The Room FX’ will enter service – alongside new economy and premium economy seats – from 2026, when ANA takes delivery of at least three Dreamliners already fitted out with the new interiors.

A retrofit of 16 other 787-9s operating long-haul flights will subsequently follow in 2027.

The new seat is based on the long-haul business-class product alread flying on its 777-300ERs, called ‘The Room’, which the airline, Safran and Acumen had also collaborated on.

The Star Alliance carrier is tight-lipped about where it will first deploy the new product, except to say that it will be on long-haul flights to Europe and the USA. ANA currently operates the 787-9 on cities like Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Houston and Washington.

At the AIX show in April, ANA selected Recaro Aircraft Seating’s R3 economy and R4 premium economy seats for its long-haul -9s.

The new long-haul 787-9s will seat 206 passengers in three class, nine seats fewer than the existing configuration. There will be 48 seats in business class, 21 in premium economy, as well as 137 in economy.

The new business-class seats, which come fitted with privacy doors, are “significantly wider” than the existing long-haul 787 seats, with ANA making use of alternating front and rear-facing seat configurations.

ANA adds there are no plans yet for new cabin products for its medium-haul 787-9s and -10s.

Katsunori Maki, ANA’s director of cabin products and services, says it is prioritising its long-haul product upgrades, given the importance of the market to the airline.