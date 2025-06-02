All Nippon Airways (ANA) expects to use its Embraer E190-E2s to replace larger narrowbodies that operate its domestic network, as Japan confronts a shrinking population.

Airline president Shinichi Inoue, who was speaking on the sidelines of the IATA annual general meeting in Delhi, says the “paradigm of our domestic operations” is changing, amid shifting demographics.

“We must be flexible [to respond to the changes]. So, that is the reason why we ordered the Embraer [aircraft], for the future development for domestic market,” he says.

In February, ANA announced it was ordering up to 20 E190-E2s, as part of a wider 77-aircraft order for long-term fleet renewal. The first of the E2s are expected to be delivered from 2028.

At the time, the Star Alliance operator said the E2s will “bridge demand” between its 737s, which seat about 166 passengers, and its De Havilland Canada Dash 8s with about 74 seats.

Asked about the airline’s reasons for choosing the E2, Inoue says ANA took into account the type’s “economic efficiency”.

“[Economic efficiency] is important for serving domestic [and] regional routes…in light of future population decline and increased competition from [other] transportation modes in Japan. The [lower] operating costs will enable us to maximise revenue and ensure long-term sustainability of our regional network,” says Inoue.

While a population decline will require a switch to smaller jets, Inoue rules out cutting back on the domestic network.

“We will not let that happen…because of the local economies. We will maintain the existing frequencies for as long as possible,” he says.

Inoue was also coy about any order top-ups following its 77-aircraft commitment. ANA, he states, is working through its medium-term business plan, and will “only announce new orders” if its plans call for it.