Airlines in the Asia-Pacific are enjoying strong summer international travel demand, while also getting a cargo boost from e-commerce activity and security issues affecting Red Sea shipping.

June saw the region’s international passenger carriage jump 21% to 28.9 million, with RPKs rising 23.8% and capacity as measured by ASKs rising 23.8%.

Passenger load factors slipped a marginal 0.2 percentage points to 82%.

“Asian airlines are seeing robust traffic growth, in tandem with expansion in global economic activity and improvements to connectivity within the region and globally,” says AAPA director general Subhas Menon.

“In summary, during the first half of the year, the region’s airlines carried a combined total of 173 million international passengers, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.”

International air cargo also did well in June, with FTKs jumping 16.4% and FATKs 12.6%. International freight load factors rose two percentage points to 62.8%.

Menon observes that higher exports and the security situation in the Red Sea, which has complicated a key shipping route, have helped air freight volumes.

“International air passenger and cargo markets are poised for further growth in the latter half of the year, driven by sustained positive momentum in the global economy, despite some uncertainties in the geopolitical landscape,” says Menon.

“Increased services to new and existing destinations will further boost travel demand, with traffic volumes expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the region’s carriers remain focused on safe and sustainable operations, whilst maintaining cost efficiency.”