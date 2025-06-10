Taiwanese regional carrier Uni Air has placed a firm order for 19 ATR 72-600s, the airframer’s largest single commitment since 2017.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2032 and will be used to replace the airline’s current 14-strong inventory of the twin-turboprop type and for fleet expansion.

Also including three purchase rights, the deal is the second direct order since 2011 from Uni Air – part of the Eva Air Group – when it bought 10 ATR 72-600s.

Operating primarily from Taipei Songshan airport, Uni Air provides air connectivity to 11 destinations, including the islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu using ATR turboprops.

Last year, ATR booked a total of 56 gross orders.