Lessor BOC Aviation has signed a lease agreement with Latin American operator Avianca for new Airbus A320neos.

The long-term lease agreement will cover nine A320neos powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines. The first of the nine jets will be delivered in 2027, the lessor adds.

The transaction follows a 2020 order by BOC Aviation for new A320neos, of which 10 were placed with Avianca. According to Airline Business data, the airline has 47 A320neos in its fleet.

BOC Aviation chief Steven Townend states: “These deliveries position us well for incremental future growth as we continue to expand our industry-leading latest generation fleet.”