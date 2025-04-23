Lessor BOC Aviation has placed five Airbus A321neos with Thai Airways International.

The five aircraft are likely to be from an earlier-announced deal in 2023. The Star Alliance operator said then that the first of the five A321neos would be arriving in 2025.

The new narrowbodies will be powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines.

Thai would later sign a separate lease deal with lessor SMBC Aviation Capital for another eight of the twinjet type, to be delivered from 2026.

The addition of the A321neos come amid ongoing efforts to retrofit its fleet of A320s – inherited from its merger with regional wing Thai Smile – with business-class seats.