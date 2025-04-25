Cathay Pacific has began operations to Dallas Fort Worth, the eighth city in its North American network.

The Oneworld carrier will operate four flights a week between Hong Kong and Dallas with its Airbus A350-1000s.

“This new route heralds an exciting chapter in the expansion of Cathay Pacific’s North America network, further enhancing the global connectivity of its home hub, Hong Kong, while providing greater choice and convenience for customers,” states Cathay.

Also launching flights to the Texan city is Taiwanese operator EVA Air, which will operate thrice-weekly flights from Taipei in October.

EVA Air says the route – the airline’s ninth North American point – will be operated with Boeing 777-300ERs. The Star Alliance carrier also flies to the Texan capital Houston from Taipei.

Both Cathay and EVA Air currently operate freighter services to Dallas. According to EVA president Clay Sun, the airline decided to start passenger operations after observing “strong economic and population growth” in the “economic and commercial centre of Texas”.