Cebu Pacific has signed the purchase agreement for up to 152 Airbus narrowbodies, firming up a record deal it first disclosed in July.

The deal, valued at over $24 million at list prices, comprises 102 firm orders for Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered A321neos and another 50 options for A320neo-family aircraft.

Airline chief executive Mike Szucs says Cebu Pacific will make a “minimum commitment” of 70 A321neos, the first of which will be delivered to the airline from 2029.

Half of the new aircraft will be for fleet growth, with the other half are replacements, says Szucs, who announced the order at a ceremony in Manila.

Cebu Pacific also “has the flexibility” to take delivery of new A321neos before 2029 should the need arise, which will come from the remaining 32 firm orders, adds Szucs.

The low-cost operator is an existing A321neo operator, with 13 examples in its fleet and another 17 on order, which will be delivered over the next three years. It also operates earlier-generation A320s and A321s, as well as A330s widebodies.

Cebu Pacific first signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the order in July this year. It then held a ceremony at the Farnborough air show in late July to mark the signing of the MoU.