China Eastern Airlines will launch one-stop flights to Buenos Aires in Argentina from December this year, marking its foray into South America.

The carrier will operate the twice-weekly flights from Shanghai to Buenos Aires via Auckland, making use of the so-called ‘southern corridor’, into South America. China Eastern intends to deploy the Boeing 777-300ER on the route, which will be subject to regulatory approval.

The SkyTeam carrier also intends to operate Auckland-Buenos Aires as a fifth-freedom route, allowing it to tap into trans-Pacific travel demand. It will become the sole operator of the route, should it gain regulatory approval.

China Eastern currently operates daily flights between Shanghai Pudong and Auckland. Air New Zealand flies five times a week between the two cities.

Airline chair Wang Zhiqing says the launch of the new route is in line with the airline’s plans to “flying internationally and flying to emerging markets”.

In comments made following a signing ceremony in Shanghai, Wang adds: “China Eastern Airlines will build the ‘southern corridor’ from New Zealand to South America into a broader road of cooperation [and] development.”

China Eastern will be the second of China’s three largest operators to fly to South America. Air China flies to the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo, operating from Beijing and via Madrid.