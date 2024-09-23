China Eastern Airlines has operated the first Comac C919 flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as part of a nationwide SAF trial that runs through year-end.

The C919 operated flight MU9192, with SAF uplifted from Beijing’s Daxing airport, to Shanghai’s Hongqiao airport on 19 September. China Eastern did not specify the mix of SAF it used for the flight, but states that the SAF is produced from discarded animal and vegetable oils, as well as “agricultural waste”.

The airline is also using SAF on three other C919 routes: Beijing Daxing-Xian, Ningbo-Beijing Daxing, as well as Chengdu Shuangliu to Hangzhou.

It is the first time the C919 is operating with SAF, and comes just over a year since its entry into commercial service with launch customer China Eastern.

On 19 September, China kicked off the first phase a SAF trial involving China Eastern, Air China and China Southern Airlines, as well as four airports: Beijing’s Daxing airport, Chengdu’s Shuangliu airport, as well as Zhengzhou and Ningbo airports.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China added that the second phase will kick off in 2025, with “more participating units involved”.