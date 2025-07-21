Chinese operator Loong Air has signed a lease agreement with lessor CDB Aviation for six Airbus A321neos, boosting its existing fleet of Airbus narrowbodies.

The first of the six A321neos will be delivered in 2027 from CDB Aviation’s orderbook.

Hangzhou-based Loong Air expects to deploy the A321neos on “high-demand routes”.

Airline chair Qihong Liu says: “This agreement marks another milestone in Loong Air and CDB Aviation’s strategic partnership of more than 10 years. We…hope to continue to explore new opportunities of cooperation with CDB Aviation and jointly promote innovative development in the future.”

Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows that Loong Air already has 12 A321neos in operation. The airline also has 33 A320neos and 27 A320ceos in service, as well as a sole A319.

Loong Air is mainly a domestic operator and has a small international network to major cities in Asia such as Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur.