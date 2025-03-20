Air New Zealand and Air India will enter into a codeshare partnership, with the two carriers also signing a memorandum of understanding to explore direct flights between New Zealand and India.

The codeshare partnership will cover 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Air New Zealand will add its code on Air India flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai to Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore.

Air India will add its code on Air New Zealand-operated flights from the pair of Australian cities and Singapore to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

The two carriers, which are both Star Alliance members, will look to launch direct flights between the two countries by end-2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and regulatory approval.

The two airlines state: “The prospect of a future direct route would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, providing more efficient and accessible travel opportunities.”

New Zealand tourism data shows that more than 80,000 travellers from India visited the country, a 23% rise against pre-pandemic 2019.

Air New Zealand chief Greg Foran says India is a “key growth market” for the carrier. He adds: “This codeshare agreement is an important first step, offering more options for customers while we work to understand what a direct service could look like.”

Air India chief Campbell Wilson says: “This partnership will not only strengthen our presence and simplify customer journeys, but also help us develop traffic so that, in time to come, we may viably operate a non-stop service between India and New Zealand, which we and Air New Zealand have committed to explore together with the respective authorities.”

The codeshare agreement with Air New Zealand is the latest in a string of partnerships Air India has signed in recent weeks, including with Virgin Australia, the Lufthansa Group and All Nippon Airways.