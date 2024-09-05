The Dutch government has put forward revised proposals to lower noise pollution at Amsterdam’s Schiphol hub which would likely reduce the overall cuts in flights required at the airport.

It marks the latest development on the issue after the previous government proposed controversial plans to reduce the number of annual flights from a maximum of 500,000 down to 440,000 movements in order to achieve the reduction in noise pollution. These moves were successfully legally challenged and a first step to cut annual movements to 460,000 dropped after a court ruled the proposals did not comply with EU requirements to follow a “balanced approach” procedure.

While the precise number of flights that can be operated is still to be finalised, the Dutch infrastructure ministry says its revised proposals will likely permit somewhere between 475,000-485,000 annual flight movements in order to deliver a 17% reduction in noise pollution. The previous government had expected a cut of 460,000-470,000 would be needed to deliver such a reduction in noise pollution.

“Based on more detailed information provided by the sector in the summer, it appears that the effects of some measures are greater than expected,” the ministry says. ”The exact maximum number of flights is currently being recalculated. More clarity on this check is expected in the autumn.

The proposals take into account fleet renewal commitments from local carriers KLM and Transavia – which airlines have argued, together with other operational enhancements, can deliver the required cuts in noise levels.

They also contain more stringent noise regulations at night, which include the reduction from 32,000 to 27,000 annual movements, and incentivising the use of quieter aircraft and banning the use of some older models.

Infrastructure minister Barry Madlener says: “I am proud of this package and think that we have a good balance between the interests of the environment and those of aviation.

”And the package of measures is not without obligation. The sector has made commitments about achieving these goals. If they do not keep their promises, that will also have consequences.”

The proposals will now be put forward to the European Commission ahead of a planned implementation from the 2025 winter season.

KLM gave a mixed response to the proposals, welcoming some parts but flagging concerns over the potential loss of slots.

”It is important that the balanced approach process is completed carefully,” the SkyTeam carrier says. ”It is positive that a number of measures from the broadly supported ‘cleaner, quieter, more efficient’ sector plan have been adopted.

”At the same time, KLM is concerned that the possible loss of historic slots could lead to retaliatory measures from other countries, resulting in the loss of connections important to the Netherlands as an international trading country.”