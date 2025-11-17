Embraer announced two orders for its E-Jets during Dubai air show on 17 November.

Air Cote d’Ivoire will take four E175s on firm order alongside eight purchase rights, with deliveries due to commence in 2027.

Swiss carrier Helvetic Airways will meanwhile take three more E195-E2s on firm order alongside five purchase rights, for delivery from 2026.

Air Cote d’Ivoire currently has no Embraer jets in its fleet of 13 aircraft – which includes its first, recently delivered Airbus A330neo – but did operate a single E170 for around two years through to 2015.

Helvetic’s all-Embraer fleet of 22 aircraft features a mixture of E2s and older-generation E-Jets.

Embraer is celebrating what it describes as a “strong year” for commercial aircraft sales, citing deals already announced over the past 12 months for 214 E-Jets with SkyWest, SAS, ANA, Avelo Airlines, LATAM Airlines Group and lessor TrueNoord.