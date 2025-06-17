Ethiopian Airlines is to acquire a pair of De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300Gs.

The pair of aircraft will be delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in amphibious gear, with the Star Alliance carrier deploying it to serve remote airstrips, as well as Ethiopia’s lake regions. The airline did not state when it will be taking delivery of the first example.

De Havilland points to the versatility of the Twin Otter, enabling it to operate in both passenger and cargo configurations, supporting humanitarian, medical, and commercial operations alike.

Ethiopian chief Mesfin Tasew says: “The aircraft will be configured with additional equipment for multi-function missions including air ambulance, airport calibration and charter services.”

The fresh order comes two years after De Havilland launched the new Twin Otter Classic 300-G variant. The aircraft comes fitted with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and a choice of Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-27 or -34 turboprop engines.