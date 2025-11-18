Ethiopian Airlines placed a firm order for six more Airbus A350-900s at Dubai air show on 18 November.

The carrier already has 22 of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered A350-900s in its fleet, alongside four A350-1000s.

“As the continent’s leading airline and the largest operator of the A350, this milestone order further supports our vision to grow sustainably while providing a world-class travel experience to our passengers and strengthening our position as the aviation leader in Africa,” says Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Mesfin Tasew.

Ethiopian had already ordered 11 more Boeing 737 Max 8s at the show.