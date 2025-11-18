Ethiopian will lease two new ATR 72-600 turboprops for its nascent Air Congo operation under a deal announced at Dubai air show on 18 November.

The airframer notes that the deal follows the strategic partnership announced at Farnborough air show in July 2024, where ATR and Ethiopian agreed to co-operate on developing maintenance capabilities in Ethiopia.

“With the arrival of our new ATRs and the development of our MRO capabilities to support them, Ethiopian Airlines is ready to offer a complete ATR solution, making it easier for airlines in Africa to have choices in serving regional connections across the continent,” says Ethiopian chief executive Mesfin Tasew.

Air Congo says the turboprops will enable it to serve remote locations and boost its domestic connectivity.

The two aircraft are expected to join its fleet in February 2026.

Launched in December 2024, Kinshasa-based Air Congo currently operates a domestic network using two Boeing 737-800s leased from Ethiopian, which has a 49% stake in the carrier.