Etihad Airways is to purchase 28 Boeing 777X and 787s, in the latest boost to the airframer’s backlog a day after it scored its largest widebody order yet.

The deal, announced on the sidelines of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE, is said to be worth around $14.5 billion, according to media reports citing the White House.

Boeing did not immediately respond to FlightGlobal’s request for comment.

The agreement also covers orders for the GE Aerospace engines that will power the 787s and 777Xs, as well as a services package.

The first of the 28 widebodies are expected to be delivered from 2028, says Etihad, which adds that the new Boeing jets are part of an “evolving roadmap” for the airline’s long-term strategy.

Airline chief Antonoaldo Neves says: “This commitment reflects our approach of carefully managing our fleet and expanding in line with demand and our long-term network plans.”

Etihad is an existing operator of the 787 and 777s, with a mix of 787-9 and -10s, as well as 777-300ERs.

The commitment comes days after fellow Middle Eastern operator Qatar Airways placed firm orders for 160 aircraft – comprising 130 787s and 30 777-9s – with options for 50 more aircraft.

That order – announced 15 May and valued at $210 billion – is Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order, and the biggest commitment for the 787 programme to date.