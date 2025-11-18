Etihad Airways disclosed commitments for 25 Airbus widebodies on the second day of Dubai air show, including its first orders for the A330neo.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will take six A330-900s directly from Airbus, alongside seven more A350-1000s – bringing its total commitments for the type to 27 – and three more A350Fs – bringing its total commitments for that freighter to 10.

It will also take nine further A330-900s from lessor Avolon.

“These aircraft strengthen our operations across medium-haul, long-haul and cargo,” says Etihad Airways chief executive Antonoaldo Neves.

“The A330neo brings the right combination of efficiency and flexibility for our regional and mid-range growth, while the A350-1000 continues to deliver exceptional performance on our long-haul network.

“The A350F freighter adds significant capability to our cargo division as global demand continues to expand.”

Avolon will also provide Etihad with four more A320neo-family aircraft. Delivery of those – and the leased A330neos – is scheduled for 2027-2028.

No delivery timeline was given for the directly ordered jets.