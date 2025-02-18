EVA Air will roll out a new premium-economy product on its Boeing 787-9s, as it unveils the latest iteration of its seat design.

The Taiwanese operator received its first -9 (B-17887) configured with the new product on 12 February, with the jet entering commercial service on 18 February flying from Taipei to Jakarta.

The latest premium-economy product – the airline’s fourth generation since 1992 – will subsequently be installed on the eight 787-9s that will be delivered through 2029.

EVA Air does not state if the new product will be retrofitted on existing 787s. Airline Business data shows the Star Alliance operator to have 16 787s in service, comprising a mix of -9s and -10s.

The airline’s current generation of premium-economy seats – first introduced in 2014 – can only be found on its 777-300ERs.

The new seats will come with a seat pitch of 42in - 4in more than the current product - and will be configured seven-abreast on the 787.

“The airline aims to offer a refined and comfortable cabin experience, strengthening its comprehensive three-class service offerings,” EVA Air states. While the airline does not disclose who the seat manufacturer is, the seat design is very similar to Safran Seats’ Z535i product.

EVA Air will introduce the new product on routes such as Milan and Vienna in the future, as more aircraft join its fleet, as well as to San Francisco.