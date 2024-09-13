Fiji Airways has added two new full-flight simulators for the Airbus A350 and ATR 72 platforms, as it eyes a share in third-party airline training.

The airline’s training arm Fiji Airways Aviation Academy on 10 September commissioned the two new CAE 7000XR simulators, as well as two CAE 500XR fixed training devices for the A330 and Boeing 737 Max 8 platforms.

The addition of the new simulators and training devices “further solidifies Fiji Airways’ position as a leading aviation training centre in the Pacific”, the Oneworld member states.

The training academy, which opened its doors in 2019, now has four full-flight simulators covering Fiji Airways’ fleet types. It will also have four flight training devices.

Airline chief Andre Viljoen states: “The addition of these new full flight simulators for the A350 and ATR aircraft is a significant step forward for the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy. It highlights our dedication to providing the highest standards of training and safety for our pilots and engineers and reinforces our commitment to establishing Fiji as a regional leader in aviation excellence.”

The airline adds that it hopes to grow the academy “to enable it to compete for a share of the global airline training market and drive new ancillary revenue streams for the airline”.